PDMA orders vigilance on Eid amid pre-monsoon rains

PESHAWAR: Amid pre-monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has directed district administrations to ensure “proactive preparedness and vigilance” during Eid holidays to prevent and minimise damage to public life and property in case of downpours and flooding.

In an advisory issued to all district administration in the province, the PDMA said that the pre-monsoon spell had commenced with isolated heavy rainfall in different parts of the province and the weather system was likely to persist during Eid holidays, proactive preparedness through enhanced vigilance and mass awareness was required.

It said that authorities should take all necessary measures to prevent and minimise human losses, cattle deaths, and damage to infrastructure and crops in case of heavy rains and floods during the period.

The PDMA asked district administrations to activate and depute relevant staff members for the round-the-clock monitoring of the situation through the emergency operation centres and collection and sharing of the latest information with all concerned.

Asks district admins to ensure proactive preparedness to minimise damage

It also directed civic agencies and rescue services, including Rescue 1122, fire brigade and civil defence, to remain alert and have sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment during Eid holidays for effective response to any natural calamity.

The PDMA also directed all deputy commissioners in the province to ask people living in low-lying areas to exercise extra caution and activate community-based alert systems to prevent and minimise damage to property and life.

It also said that authorities should limit the entry of tourists to picnic and tourist spots during Eid days to prevent overcrowding.

“All deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure regular traffic at picnic and tourist places for a smooth flow of vehicles and prevent road congestion during Eid holidays,” it said.

The authority instructed civic agencies to ensure proper disposal of the waste of sacrificial animals at places designated by the local administrations to prevent the choking of drainage systems and urban flooding.

“In case of heavy rains as forecast, all civic agencies and district administrations should ensure the stocks of fuel for backup power generators at water pumping stations as well as the deployment of dewatering pumps to respond to flooding in cities of the province,” it said.

The PDMA said that under the advice of local administrations and law-enforcement agencies, the district administrations should restrict seasonal nullah crossings, devise and update evacuation plans for vulnerable communities, and initiate timely evacuations.

It directed deputy commissioners in all districts to issue necessary instructions to the relevant departments for the immediate restoration of roads in case of obstruction and closure and deployment of emergency equipment at vulnerable and strategic locations in the province.

“In case of any emergency, updates may kindly be shared with our Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, which is active round the clock, via toll-free helpline 1700,” the authority told district administrations in the advisory.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023