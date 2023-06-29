DAWN.COM Logo

Assailants kill nine of a family in Malakand

Our Correspondent Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:52am

MALAKAND: Nine people of a family, including women and children, were gunned down in their sleep when some assailants entered their house and opened firing on them in the Bagardarra village of Batkhela in the Malakand district on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The victims included four women, three men and two children. Upon receiving the information, the personnel of the Levies Force rushed to the spot and transferred the bodies to the Batkhela hospital for medico-legal examination.

Batkhela Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who also reached the spot along with other officials, said preliminary findings indicated that the motive behind this horrifying incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. He said that a woman of the family, who was also killed in the incident, had strained relations with her husband and was presently living at her parents’ house. He said that the woman’s husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law have been taken into custody for interrogation.

Later, locals placed the bodies on road, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crime. However, on the assurance of the local administration about the arrest of the culprits, the protesters later dispersed.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

