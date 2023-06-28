DAWN.COM Logo

‘Hunger may become new norm in UK’

AFP Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 08:46am
A man shops next to Clubcard price branding inside a branch of a Tesco Extra Supermarket in London, Britain, February 10, 2022. — Reuters
LONDON: Going hungry in the UK due to historically high levels of food inflation risks becom­ing “the new normal” for millions of people, according to a study released on Tuesday.

The study by the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) at the University of Sussex said it was “concerning” that 14 per cent of the population was now suffering from food poverty.

“Access to food in the UK is very inequitable, and we believe that more attention needs to be placed on overcoming these inequities than simply focusing on increased food production through ever more industrialised agriculture,” said IDS director Melissa Leach said in a statement.

From fewer than 100 food banks in the UK a decade ago, the number rose to more than 2,000 in 2021, with 9.7 million people in food poverty in September 2022, according to the study.

“Over the last decade, charities have stepped in to plug the gaps left by the state but this is not an acceptable or sustainable way to address the growing prevalence of hunger,” Leach added.

The study comes as soaring food prices are up more than 18 percent in the year to May, according to latest official figures, despite a slight slowdown in the rate of increase.

The UK is in the grip of a cost of living crisis, with inflation hitting 8.7pc last month, resulting in Bri­tons buying less food, according to data relea­sed last week.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

