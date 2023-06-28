DAWN.COM Logo

Stocks close in green ahead of long Eid break

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 08:58am

KARACHI: Share prices oscillated within a narrow band on Tuesday as investors prepared for an extended Eid break.

Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark KSE-100 index opened on the lower side in reaction to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raising interest rates by 100 basis points in an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee a day ago.

Analysts agreed that the hike in the interest rate to 22 per cent was an attempt to resume the stalled loan programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The market traded in the red for most part of the day before ending it in the green. The reason for the index’s close on the higher side was the investors’ decision to add value to their portfolios.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41n452.69 points, up 15.59 points or 0.04pc from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 3.5pc to 234.7 million shares. The traded value went up 7pc to $26.2m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included BankIslami Pakistan Ltd (17.4m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (11.7m shares), Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (10.9m shares), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (10.7m shares) and K-Electric Ltd (10.2m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were commercial banking (120.1 points), power generation and distribution (9.7 points), tobacco (9.7 points), engineering (9.4 points) and investment banking (5.9 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd (Rs50), Mehmood Tex­tile Mills Ltd (Rs36.25), Premium Textile Mills Ltd (Rs30.50), Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs27.49) and Archroma Pakistan Ltd (Rs20.10).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs51.67), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs20.41), Dawood Lawre­ncepur Ltd (Rs17.65), Colg­ate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs15.24) and Sitara Chem­ical Industries Ltd (Rs9.32).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.66m.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

