Today's Paper | June 27, 2023

Woman allegedly raped in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 10:35am

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: A woman was raped in the capital, police said on Monday. A case has been registered with Humak police station in response to a complaint lodged by the victim.

The woman is the wife of a mobile shop owner and was facing domestic issues, police said, adding that one of her friends introduced her to a man, who claimed to resolve people’s problems by giving them amulets (taweez).

He gave it to her when she met him and narrated her problems to him, the police said, adding that the ‘spiritual healer’ asked her to come again. In their next meeting on June 23, the suspect told her that he would have to come to her house.

He visited her house the next day when she was alone in the house, police said, adding that he made the woman sit next to him and started flirting with her. He then raped her and threatened her with dire consequences. The woman later approached police and lodged a complaint.

Furthermore, police claimed to have arrested two persons accused of rape.

A police spokesman said the victim had lodged an FIR with Airport police, saying that the suspect came to her room in the absence of her husband and raped her. She also alleged that her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law tortured her after she complained to her husband.

Police said following her complaint, the Airport police registered a case and arrested the suspect. Raids were also underway to arrest the mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim.

Meanwhile, a suspect involved in the rape of his cousin was also arrested by Airport police within 24 hours after the complaint was lodged.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2023

