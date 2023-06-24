DAWN.COM Logo

Afghan prisoner escapes from Quetta jail

Published June 24, 2023

QUETTA: An Afghan prisoner, convicted for possession of illegal weapons and violating the Foreigners Act, escaped from the Quetta district jail on Friday.

The jail authorities said the young prisoner escaped by jumping one of the walls and deceiving the jail staff.

The prisoner, identified as Dilawar Khan, an Afghan national, was brought to Quetta district some time ago.

Jail officials said Dilawar Khan climbed over a jail wall and escaped. He had previously escaped from the Civil Line police lockup during interrogation, but was later arrested by the police.

Following the incident, Balochistan Inspector General Prisons Shuja Uddin Kasi, took notice and suspended five wardens for negligence. A case has been registered against the wardens and an inquiry into the escape incident has been initiated.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

