DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2023

Weekly inflation steady at 34pc

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 07:10am
Prices of wheat flour, potatoes, sugar, powdered salt, maash pulse, etc, registered a substantial increase during the week.—APP/file
Prices of wheat flour, potatoes, sugar, powdered salt, maash pulse, etc, registered a substantial increase during the week.—APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation was almost steady at around 34 per cent during the week that ended on June 22, official data showed on Friday.

The products whose prices increased the most over the past year included wheat flour (116pc), cigarettes (115pc), tea (113.6 pc), gas charges (108pc), broken basmati rice (77pc), Irri-6/9 rice (76pc), potatoes (68pc), bananas (59pc), gents sponge chappal (58pc), chicken (57.5pc), powdered salt (52pc), bread (50pc), and maash pulse (48pc).

In contrast, the products that saw the highest drop in prices were onions (25pc), tomatoes (24pc), masoor pulse (4.5pc), and diesel (4pc).

When compared with the previous week, the inflation reading was 0.33pc. Of the 51 items whose prices were tracked, costs of 20 items increased, those of 12 items decre­ased, and those of 19 items remained steady.

The biggest rise was observed in the prices of wheat flour (5pc), potatoes (2.6pc), sugar (2.5pc), powdered salt (1.3pc), maash pulse (1.14pc) and matchbox (1.12pc).

On the other hand, the products whose prices dropped the most over the past week were bananas (5.6pc), liquefied petroleum gas (4.3pc), onions (4pc), tomatoes (1.6pc), a 2.5kg pack of vegetable ghee (1.5pc), a 1kg pack of vegetable ghee (0.7pc), and a five-litre pack of cooking oil (0.6pc).

Weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), has eased in the past weeks compared to the last year after the government cut fuel prices slightly.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Modi goes to D.C.
Updated 24 Jun, 2023

Modi goes to D.C.

The reasons why the US is courting India are obvious.
Beyond mandate
24 Jun, 2023

Beyond mandate

IT is another significant milestone in the annals of litigation involving land — specifically, the wholesale...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2023

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S chief minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, knows exactly how to keep the fickle-minded legislators...
Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...