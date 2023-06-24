Faiza-Naheen duo claim badminton gold

KARACHI: In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Pakistan’s badminton players Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan clinched gold medals in the badminton women’s doubles unified event at the 16th Special Olympics in Berlin.

The duo’s path to victory was marked by resounding triumphs as they defeated Uzbekistan by an impressive score of 21-5, 21-17, overpowered Malaysia 21-14, 21-6 and prevailed over the Kyrgyz Republic with a commanding 21-12, 21-13 victory.

Pakistan’s success extended to the men’s division as well with Noshiwan Arif Raja and Talha Asif showcasing their mettle in the badminton men’s unified doubles event.

The formidable duo secured the silver medal by triumphing over Paraguay 21-18, 21-12 and dominating Macau with an impressive 21-12, 21-16 win.

Pakistan, though, faced a setback against Hong Kong, succumbing to a 16-21, 18-21 loss.

