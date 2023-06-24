DAWN.COM Logo

June 24, 2023

BoG meeting to elect PCB chief on Tuesday

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published June 24, 2023

LAHORE: The Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, has announced a special meeting of the PCB Board of Governors for the election of PCB chairman.

Originally to be held on June 28, the meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The change was made in consideration of a gazetted holiday declared by the government on June 28, due to Eid-ul-Azha.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

