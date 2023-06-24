DAWN.COM Logo

Most complaints against Farhat’s housing society at NAB open court

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 07:11am

LAHORE: Over 50 people turned up at the open court of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday, seeking ‘swift action’ against the housing schemes that are allegedly fraudulent.

According to NAB, Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh listened to every complainant and issued directions for early redress of their grievances.

Most complaints were related to the housing sector, including G Magnolia Housing Project (owned by Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan), Pak-Arab Housing Society, Omega City Housing Projects and Lahore Garden Housing.

“NAB has initiated a scrutiny process of the applications collected in the open court and the same will be dealt with on a priority basis,” said the DG and expressed the resolve to take stern action against corrupt elements by utilising all possible resources.

The DG said the open court hearing would be held from 10am to 12 noon on the last Friday of every month at its Thokar Niaz Beg office in which he himself would listen to the complainants.

NAB Chairman retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed recently directed all regional offices of the bureau to hold open courts to listen to the public grievances.

He said comprehensive efforts were being introduced to bring about reforms and improvement in the bureau.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

