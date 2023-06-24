No prisoner held for May 9 incidents tortured, sexually abused: NCHR

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Friday issued a detailed report on jail visits conducted by its team across the country to investigate allegations of torture and sexual abuse of prisoners held in connection with the May 9 protests.

Although the prisoners did not make any statement alleging torture or sexual abuse, the commission expressed concerns over lapses in upholding safeguards as to arrest, gaps in procedures relating to prison standards especially those that were prescribed by law or fundamental rights given under the Constitution and international guidelines.

The NCHR team visited central jails in Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Nowshera, Swat and Sheikhupura. The visits were aimed at investigating the authenticity of these allegations, to gauge the conditions of confinement, whether such prisoners had been tortured or not, and to check on medical records of the prisoners – if they were screened for illnesses or denied any of their rights and privileges as per law. These gaps included delay in the process of identification parades, lack of information on prisoner’s rights and details on the sections under which they had been booked.

The team also comprised members of civil society, including the Justice Project Pakistan and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). The report mentioned that during investigations the NCHR teams received no reports of torture or sexual abuse of any male or female prisoner in either police or judicial custody.

The prisoners reported late night arrests and use of disproportionate force at the time of arrest intended to intimidate and cause fear. Several prisoners reported breakages in their homes, confiscation of laptops and verbal harassment. The report said majority of political prisoners were not aware of their rights in jail as per jail rules (Rule 64 PPR) and were not informed about grounds of arrest.

On May 9, protests were carried out after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Later, the media reported incidents of violence and arson by protesters in which private and public properties were targeted. Apart from attacks on civil government infrastructure and properties, some protesters entered high security areas, including army and air force installations, where acts of violence were committed.

During and after these protests, the provincial authorities initiated widespread arrests in different cities. A large number of people were detained, and later, charged under various statutory provisions. Subsequent to the arrests, a number of social media statements and allegations appeared regarding torture, including sexual abuse, of female protesters during arrest and incarceration in various jails of Pakistan.

In a statement, NCHR said in view of growing concerns the commission approached government authorities to ensure due process of law by issuing official communication to various government stakeholders on May 10, 2023. Since no direct complaint was received by the commission nor was it forwarded by any government complaint mechanisms, a formal investigation was initiated under Sec 9 (C) of the NCHR Act 2012, empowering it to “visit any jail, place of detention or any other institution where convicts, under trial prisoners, detainees or other persons are lodged or detained.”

At the time of the visit, 28 female under-trial prisoners and 1,322 male under-trial prisoners were confined in jails across Punjab. The team met and personally interviewed all women present in the jails at the time of their visit.

In Central Jail Peshawar, the committee was told that 68 citizens had been charged under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 (3 MPO) following activities of May 9, out of which 48 had been released.

Of the 20 remaining prisoners at Peshawar, 13 were juveniles. No female was arrested in Peshawar.

There were 33 males but no female PTI protesters were detained at Central Jail Quetta. In Central Jail Karachi, the two females arrested after the May 9 protests were initially shifted to Sukkur jail and had now been released.

Majority of protesters incarcerated in Lahore had provision of legal aid however the 300 plus male protesters housed in Central Jail Rawalpindi had no recourse to legal aid or sureties. Majority of juveniles in Peshawar also had no legal aid or counsel.

The commission called upon the government to take immediate remedial action, information on rights, identification parade, medical screening of prisoners, and establishment of oversight and complaint mechanisms.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023