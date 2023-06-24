0.135m more residents added to Khyber electoral rolls

KHYBER: A marked increase has been witnessed in the number of voters during the ongoing electoral registration here with more and more women showing keenness to be part of the list of electorates.

The figures compiled by the Khyber District Election Commission revealed that 134,815 new voters had been registered in Landi Kotal, Bara and Jamrud areas of Khyber tribal districts since before the 2018 general elections.

The voters totalled 491,840 in 2018 but their number has reached 626,659. Of them, 284,745 are women.

Officials insisted that 70,431 new women voters had been registered, while 214,314 women were allowed in the district to cast the vote before the 2018 elections.

District Election Commission Officer Shahid Ali told Dawn that voter awareness sessions were being conducted in all three tehsils of Khyber tribal district, while officials of the election commission were in close contact with the local community’s leaders and civil society’s activists to persuade the maximum number of unregistered voters for registration.

In the meantime, the district office of the Election Commission issued a notification urging registered voters to obtain forms 21, 22 and 23 for registration, correction or transfer of their votes until July 13.

According to it, voters can check their vote number and related details by sending a text message from their mobile phones to a dedicated number, 8300.

Mr Ali said that his office won’t allow anyone, especially the activists of political parties, to “manipulate the voter registration process for personal or party benefits” and would provide every possible opportunity to the residents, who wanted lawful changes to their votes.

“A special attention has been given to voter registration in Tirah valley, where my office has established month-long display centres in order to enable local residents to check their names in the voter list and make the required changes to it,” he said.

The district election commission officer said that “competent” display centre heads were deputed in Tirah valley of the district to extend the maximum possible support and cooperation to the registered or potential voters and encourage families to get their female members registered in the electoral list.

He said that sessions were held for the residents of Tirah valley to educate them about the vote registration, correction and transfer as most of them were new to the exercise.

Mr Ali said that every effort would be made to minimise chances of objections from potential candidates and their supporters about voter lists in the forthcoming general elections to ensure that the electoral process is more transparent and trouble-free for everyone.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023