SC resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civilians

The Supreme Court (SC) has resumed hearing a set of petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

A seven-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yayha Afridi, Justice Sayyed Ma­­zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik is hearing the case.

A day earlier, the CJP had ignored a request to issue an interim or a stay order to stop the trial of civilians in the military courts, sayin it was not possible without hearing the arguments of Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan first.

While issuing notice to the respondents, the court asked the AGP to furnish the total number of detained suspects in civil and military custody on account of offences allegedly committed by them on May 9.

Yesterday’s hearing also saw Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who has been formally named the next chief justice, said he did not consider the nine-member bench originally constituted to hear appeals against military trials “a proper court”.

Justice Isa contended that the hearing violated Section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 which requires petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to be placed first before a committee of three senior judges to determine which bench consisting of which judges should proceed with the matter.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood also endorsed the point of view of Justice Isa and wondered why petitioners never questioned the violation of human rights when the Pakistan Army Act was in existence since 1952 and despite 1973 Constitution, many people were tried under the same law.

Later, a seven-member assembled to hear the case.

The pleas

The petitions in question were filed by former CJP Jawwad S. Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan, Karamat Ali, and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Khawaja, who filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Hosain earlier this week, requested the top court to declare the trial of civilians by military courts unconstitutional.

The former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights conferred by the Constitution and therefore void, and should be struck down.

As an interim measure, all proceedings against civilians based on the sections should be suspended or, in the alternative, any military court should be restrained from passing a final order in any case against civilians based on the sections, the petition stated.

Before this petition, five members of civil society from different cities, thro­ugh their counsel Faisal Siddiqi, sought as illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts in connection with the violence in the country of May 9.

Likewise, Ahsan, who has also served as a former law minister and also spearheaded the 2007 lawyers’ movement, explained that the primary purpose of his petition was to ensure that none of the thousands of civilians who have admittedly been arrested for allegedly having partaken in the May 9 violence and being nominated for trial be tried by military courts.

The petitioner said he did not seek to scuttle the trial of any civilian before any lawfully established court of criminal jurisdiction.

In his petition, the PTI chairman sought a declaration against the arrests, investigation, and trial of civilians in peacetime under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 as well as the Official Secrets Act 1923.

More to follow