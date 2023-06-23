DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

1.1m incidents of theft reported at UK convenience stores in year

AFP Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 09:57am
<p>A employee walks inside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Richmond, west London, Britain on June 27, 2022. — Reuters</p>

A employee walks inside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Richmond, west London, Britain on June 27, 2022. — Reuters

LONDON: Theft from convenience stores in the UK reached record levels last year, according to a trade body, blaming criminal gangs and a cost-of-living crisis.

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), which represents 48,000 stores, said there were more than 1.1 million incidents in the last 12 months.

The most stolen items were higher value goods such as meat, alcohol and confectionery.

Those responsible often had a drug or alcohol addiction, or were part of a wider organised group, the ACS said in a new report. Retailers have now put anti-theft devices on high-value items, while in pharmacies some items such as make-up are no longer on display because of repeated theft.

ACS chief executive James Lowman called the levels of theft “unprecedented”, blaming offenders who are known to police but can steal “without fear of reproach”.

UK police have come in for criticism for not prioritising certain crimes, particularly theft of lower-priced goods.

Inflation remains stubbornly high in the UK and at 8.7 per cent over the 12 months to May is the highest of any G7 country.

The combination of high inflation and soaring household energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen the cost of living ramp up, forcing many Britons to tighten their belts.

The country has also been gripped by a wave of public and private sector strikes, with workers calling for pay increases to keep pace with prices.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...
Pipe dreams
Updated 22 Jun, 2023

Pipe dreams

Any business that wishes to operate in the country needs to be organically embedded in its larger economy in order to thrive.
Blinken in Beijing
22 Jun, 2023

Blinken in Beijing

THOUGH US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China hardly heralded a new age of Sino-American...
Monstrous abuse
22 Jun, 2023

Monstrous abuse

IF Nelson Mandela’s famous quote linking a society’s true character to how it treats its children is used as a...