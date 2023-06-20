PM nominates Zaka Ashraf, Mustafa Ramday for PCB’s Board of Governors membership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday nominated former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf and Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday for their appointment as members of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG).

The development comes a day after the PCB interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi pulled out of the race to become the board’s next chief.

In a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today, the premier nominated two names, other than Sethi’s, for PCB’s Board of Governors.

“The prime minister has seen and, in his capacity as patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board and in terms of Article 1011)(d) of the PCB’s Constitution 2014, is pleased to nominate the following for appointment as Members on Board of Governors of PCB — Muhammad Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday,” the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, reads.

The government’s notification recognised Ashraf and Ramday as former PCB chief and advocate Supreme Court, respectively.

According to a Dawn report, the two nominations would complete the 10-member BoG with the remaining eight members of the body almost decided — four representatives each from regions and departments.

The body will vote for the election of the PCB’s new chairman and put an end to the tenure of the board’s interim Manage­ment Committee, which took charge in December last year after the ouster of former chief Ramiz Raja to revoke the 2019 constitution of the board and replace it with the 2014 charter.

Until late on Monday night, Sethi was touted to be the PM’s pick, before the 75-year-old announced his withdrawal from the mix.

“Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” Sethi wrote on Twitter.

“Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” he added.