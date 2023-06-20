Consensus on ‘national agenda’ key to progress: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged all political forces on Monday to shun differences and get united on a “national agenda and stick to it no matter who comes to power”.

“It’s never too late. So wake up at least now and promise to refrain from infighting and point-scoring,” Mr Sharif said in an exhortation to feuding politicians in his address to the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Awa­rds ceremony.

The prime minister said politicians must forsake intrigue and gamesmanship for the nation. He said it was a matter of satisfaction that students were striving for excellence in education and going for innovation in information technology (IT) and other sectors.

Under the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award Programme, a total of Rs 160 million was distributed among 100 individuals for coming up with innovative business projects.

The prime minister said the country was facing financial challenges, but he was confident that “we shall eventually be able to steer the country out of crisis with the nation’s support and prayers”.

“Every nation goes through trial and tribulation. Adversity can bring the best out of an individual as well as a nation if we overcome our fears and apprehensions,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister thanked China for rolling over a $1 billion loan.

“Foreign debt has always been a heavy burden upon Pakistan as we failed to put the money to creative use. We have to get rid of these debts as no nation can thrive on loans,” he said.

“Let us pledge to change the face of Pakistan by dint of hard work rather than relying on foreign largesse.”

He regretted that remarks by “certain individuals” in the previous government had annoyed China.

“China stood by Pakistan in hard times nevertheless,” he said, also praising Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in the same vein. Beijing had made a

$30bn investment in the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023