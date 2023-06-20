DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2023

Consensus on ‘national agenda’ key to progress: PM

Syed Irfan Raza Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 09:51am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged all political forces on Monday to shun differences and get united on a “national agenda and stick to it no matter who comes to power”.

“It’s never too late. So wake up at least now and promise to refrain from infighting and point-scoring,” Mr Sharif said in an exhortation to feuding politicians in his address to the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Awa­rds ceremony.

The prime minister said politicians must forsake intrigue and gamesmanship for the nation. He said it was a matter of satisfaction that students were striving for excellence in education and going for innovation in information technology (IT) and other sectors.

Under the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award Programme, a total of Rs 160 million was distributed among 100 individuals for coming up with innovative business projects.

The prime minister said the country was facing financial challenges, but he was confident that “we shall eventually be able to steer the country out of crisis with the nation’s support and prayers”.

“Every nation goes through trial and tribulation. Adversity can bring the best out of an individual as well as a nation if we overcome our fears and apprehensions,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister thanked China for rolling over a $1 billion loan.

“Foreign debt has always been a heavy burden upon Pakistan as we failed to put the money to creative use. We have to get rid of these debts as no nation can thrive on loans,” he said.

“Let us pledge to change the face of Pakistan by dint of hard work rather than relying on foreign largesse.”

He regretted that remarks by “certain individuals” in the previous government had annoyed China.

“China stood by Pakistan in hard times nevertheless,” he said, also praising Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in the same vein. Beijing had made a

$30bn investment in the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...
Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...