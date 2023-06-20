DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistanis to brave heatwave-like conditions till June 24

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 09:32am

KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Meteo­rological Depar­tment (PMD) stated on Monday that heatwave-like conditions may develop in most parts of the country from June 20 till June 24 due to a high pressure area circulating in the upper atmosphere.

According to the department’s advisory, daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 4°C and 6°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper KP, GB, Kashmir and from 2°C to 4°C above normal in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Chief meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz told Dawn that daytime temperatures were likely to increase across the country from June 20 to 24 due to a high pressure area in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, hot or very hot weather is expected in districts of central and upper Sindh with daytime maximum temperatures ranging between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius.

Separately, Reuters reported 54 deaths in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over the last few days, while another 45 people were said to have died in Bihar from heat. The Indian Met Office issued a red alert warning last week for extreme heat.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023

