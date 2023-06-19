Greece boat tragedy: FIA says ‘key suspect’ arrested from Gujrat as nation observes day of mourning

The nation observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims of last week’s migrant boat tragedy as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that it had apprehended a “key suspect” from Gujrat.

Last week, an overloaded boat — with around 750 people on board according to a European rescue support charity — sank off Greece. More than 100 people lost their lives and hundreds remain missing.

At least 400 Pakistanis, 200 Egyptians and 150 Syrians, including around two dozen Syrian women and young children, were travelling on the trawler, according to the initial information shared by survivors of the shipwreck. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of Pakistanis onboard the ship.

The Foreign Office said on Saturday that 12 Pakistanis had been found alive as National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf urged the government to “immediately investigate” the incident.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a day of mourning would be observed today and the national flag would fly at half-mast. He also formed a four-member committee to probe the facts of the incident and directed law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to trace those involved in human smuggling.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for the FIA said the agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujrat had apprehended a “key suspect” involved in the boat tragedy.

The spokesperson said the captured suspect, identified as agent Waqas Ahmed, had received a sum of Rs2.3 million from an individual in exchange for facilitating their illegal journey to Greece, adding that his involvement in acquiring money from other citizens was also being probed.

The FIA said that the apprehended suspect hailed from Wazirabad. In addition, the agency said that it was carrying out raids in order to apprehend more individuals involved in human trafficking.

The spokesperson further said that so far three “key suspects” allegedly involved in the incident had been apprehended.

In a tweet last night, the FIA said it had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the trafficking of the Greece shipwreck victims from the Karachi airport.

The suspect was also previously nominated in a case pertaining to human smuggling to Libya.

It said the suspect, identified as Sajid Mehmood, had been in hiding for the past few days and was apprehended while he was trying to escape to Azerbaijan.

Mehmood hailed from Mandi Bahauddin and had recieved a sum of Rs2.5m for the victims of the boat tragedy for their illegal journey to Europe, the FIA added.

Ship tracking casts doubt on Greek Coastguard’s account

Separately, the BBC said it had obtained evidence casting doubt on the Greek coastguard’s account of last week’s migrant shipwreck.

“Analysis of the movement of other ships in the area suggests the overcrowded fishing vessel was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized,” the report said.

“The coastguard still claims that during these hours the boat was on a course to Italy and not in need of rescue,” the publication said, adding that Greek authorities had not yet responded to its findings.

The BBC said that data of Greek authorities showed hours of activity focused on a small, specific area where the migrant boat later sank, casting doubt on the official claim it had no problems with its navigation.

“The fishing boat had no tracker so is not shown on the map. Neither are coastguard and military vessels which do not have to share their location,” the report said as it detailed the timeline of the incident.

Tales of survivors

As of now, 12 Pakistanis – five from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat and three to four from to Sialkot– are among the survivors who have narrated harrowing tales to the media from a relief camp in Greece. Most of the Pakistanis primarily belonged to these rural areas of central Punjab and Kotli in Azad Kashmir.

From Punjab, a majority belonged to Goleki village in Gujrat and Sialkot’s Jamke Cheema village, as unconfirmed reports suggested that at least 200 people hailing from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin were on the boat.

Usman, a resident of Kaleki, was among the lucky ones who managed to survive. He contacted his family from a camp in Greece and narrated the entire ordeal.

As per the account shared by his family, the boat had run out of fresh water and had been drifting for five days. “A cargo ship dropped some bottles of water to people on the boat after appeals,” his family said, adding that the ship started to crumble after a smaller boat tried to tow it in an attempt at rescue.

A helicopter also reached the spot, but people were already drowning. “My training as a policeman came in handy and I managed to save myself,” Usman told his family.

Family sources of most of the victims belonging to Gujrat, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin districts said that they had paid at least Rs2.5 million to secure passage to Italy.