No ‘deal’ even if arrested, vows PTI chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 07:27am

LAHORE: A day before travelling to Islamabad for confirmation of his bail in 19 cases, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said he is ready to go to jail but will never strike a deal with anyone.

“I may be arrested if a judge denies bail in any of 19 cases ‘under pressure’,” he said while addressing his supporters through video link from his Zaman Park residence.

Mr Khan said he had been struggling for haqeeqi azadi (actual freedom) for the past 27 years and will not abandon it for any deal.

He said his struggle was not to become the prime minister but to ensure a better future for the youth of Pakistan.

“If they put me in jail, don’t be afraid and don’t surrender as a nation of 250 million people, but fight to ensure rule of law for better future of people in the country,” he told the supporters.

Mr Khan said he had been all out for talks since his government was removed and had met former army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa twice.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023

