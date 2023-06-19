DAWN.COM Logo

Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20s

AFP Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 07:27am

DHAKA: Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain returned as Bangladesh named their 15-man squad on Sunday for next month’s two-match Twenty20 International series against Afghanistan.

Afif was dropped from Bangladesh’s T20 set-up during their recent home series against Ireland, but forced his way back into the squad after a consistent performance in domestic cricket.

He played a key role for champions Abahani Limited in the recent 50-over competition, the Dhaka Premier League, making 550 runs in 15 matches.

That also prompted Bangladeshi selectors to bring him back to the ODI squad for a three-match series against the same opponents.

Ebadot, who claimed five wickets in Bangladesh’s record 546-run win in the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday, played the last of his four T20s against Pakistan in December 2022.

The two T20 matches of the series will be held in Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Bangladesh won just three of their nine T20s against Afghanistan and lost six.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023

