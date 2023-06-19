Former national football player held in May 9 case

LAHORE: A former member of the national women’s football team Shumaila Sattar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Jinnah House attack here.

After arresting Ms Sattar the police sought her judicial remand, and she was sent to jail.

She was identified through geo-fencing and later taken into custody in a police raid on her house in Lahore.

A Punjab police spokesperson said the footballer was arrested in the May 9 attack case as her presence at the Jinnah House was confirmed through geo-fencing.

He said the footballer was sent to jail.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department constituted five joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe into the arson attack on the Lahore corps commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, as well as the ransacking of Askari Tower, Gulberg, on May 9.

The JITs, as per notifications issued by the department, will probe into the vandalism and arson attacks on the structures located inside the provincial capital’s high-security zone.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023