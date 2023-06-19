DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2023

Former national football player held in May 9 case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 09:52am

LAHORE: A former member of the national women’s football team Shumaila Sattar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Jinnah House attack here.

After arresting Ms Sattar the police sought her judicial remand, and she was sent to jail.

She was identified through geo-fencing and later taken into custody in a police raid on her house in Lahore.

A Punjab police spokesperson said the footballer was arrested in the May 9 attack case as her presence at the Jinnah House was confirmed through geo-fencing.

He said the footballer was sent to jail.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department constituted five joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe into the arson attack on the Lahore corps commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, as well as the ransacking of Askari Tower, Gulberg, on May 9.

The JITs, as per notifications issued by the department, will probe into the vandalism and arson attacks on the structures located inside the provincial capital’s high-security zone.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...
Undoing the past
Updated 18 Jun, 2023

Undoing the past

Parliament cannot be used only as a rubber stamp.
New Iran deal?
18 Jun, 2023

New Iran deal?

RECENT reports pointing to indirect US-Iranian negotiations, through Omani interlocutors, over Tehran’s nuclear...
Exposing dark secrets
18 Jun, 2023

Exposing dark secrets

THE role that former defence analyst Daniel Ellsberg played in exposing his government’s lies about the Vietnam ...