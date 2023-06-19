960 street crime cases in two weeks add to sense of insecurity in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Over 960 incidents of street crime, including 513 mobile phone, 227 motorcycle snatching and 22 carthefts, in just two weeks this month have increased the sense of insecurity among the local residents.

The citizens lost Rs34.5 million and gold jewellery worth over Rs17.9 million in burglaries and robberies during the period.

Crime figures collected from the police department showed that the worst-affected areas were Rawal and Potohar divisions since majority of the motorbike and cellphone thefts had been reported from Sadiqabad, New Town, Naseerabad, Westridge and Waris Khan.

However, a look at the police performance during the past two weeks showed they have been ineffective though top officers held daily meetings and open kutcheries.

Uncontrolled urbanisation and the migration of people from other parts of the country to Rawalpindi, political interference and pressure groups have made it impossible for the police to chalk out a strategy for fighting crime, said a senior police official requesting anonymity.

“Political interference is a hard reality but economic condition etc., of the country are major factors that make it difficult for the police to concentrate on crime fighting,” he said.

The official said the Rawalpindi police had been concentrating more on “mob management” and law and order than crime.

On June 1, 2023, more than 72 cases of street crime were reported in which 30 people were deprived of their motorcycles, 42 of their cell phones, gold jewellery worth over Rs1.50 million and Rs34,80,000, respectively.

On June 2, as many as 60 cases of street crime were registered with the police in which 22 motorcycles were stolen and 31 mobile phones were either snatched or stolen. In addition, people were also robbed of Rs6,12,070 in different incidents.

On June 3, more than 69 cases of street crime were registered with the police and 29 motorcycles and 30 cellphone were either stolen or snatched at gunpoint while gold jewellery worth Rs32,00,000 and Rs8,38,000 were taken away by armed men.

Likewise, 61 street crime cases were reported to the police on June 4. The offenders escaped with 48 mobile phones, 21 motorcycles, three cars, Rs675125 and gold jewellery worth Rs1.5 million.

The highest number of street crime cases was reported to the police on June 5 when 22 motorcycles, two cars, 46 mobile phones and Rs6,900,000 were looted. In addition, one murder case was also reported.

On June 6, 71 incidents of street crime were registered with the police in which 21 motorcycles and 34 cellphones were either stolen or snatched. Besides, Rs231,000 and gold jewellery worth Rs1.4 million were stolen.

As many as 41 cases of street crime were registered with the police on June 7 in which 14 motorcycles, 29 cellphones were taken away along with Rs27, 77,000 and gold jewellery worth Rs1.6 million.

On June 8, 76 cases were registered as 23 motorcycles and 40 cellphones were either stolen or snatched.

On June 9, as many as 79 incidents were registered with the police in which 27 motorcycles, 29 cellphones were either snatched or stolen while five different vehicles were stolen. In addition, people were also deprived of Rs1,384,800 and gold jewellery worth Rs250,000.

And 64 cases were registered on June 10, 2023 in which 21 motorcycles, 37 cellphones and a significant amount of cash was taken away by culprits.

On June 11, 57 cases were registered in which the victims were deprived of 17 motorcycles, 34 cellphones, gold jewellery and cash.

On June 12, over 63 cases were registered in which 24 motorcycles and 31 cellphones were either stolen or snatched.

And 67 cases were registered June 13 in which people were deprived of 26 motorcycles, 35 cellphones, gold jewellery and cash. On June 14, at least 61 cases were registered after 24 cellphones and 19 motorcycles were stolen.

According to the police statistics, 48 cases were registered on June 15 in which 11 motorcycles and 23 cellphones were stolen besides a significant amount of cash.

The incidents did not include murders, attempts to murder, kidnapping, rape and child molestation.

On the other hand, a police spokesman claimed that police had traced 27 gangs of criminals and arrested 68 suspects during the 15 days of the current month.

He also said 47 stolen motorcycles, 27 cellphones and other valuables worth over Rs1 million were recovered.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023