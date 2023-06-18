DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2023

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz wants human smugglers traced, punished

Sanaullah Khan Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 02:37pm
<p>Pakistani Adil Hussain, who says his brother Matloob, 43, was onboard a boat with migrants that capsized at open sea off Greece, shows a photo of his brother that is missing in front of a migrant camp in Malakasa, near Athens, Greece, June 16, 2023.—Reuters/file</p>

Pakistani Adil Hussain, who says his brother Matloob, 43, was onboard a boat with migrants that capsized at open sea off Greece, shows a photo of his brother that is missing in front of a migrant camp in Malakasa, near Athens, Greece, June 16, 2023.—Reuters/file

In light of the recent Greece boat tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to trace those involved in human smuggling.

On Wednesday, an overloaded boat — with around 750 people on board according to a European rescue support charity — sank in open seas off Greece. Many Pakistanis are feared dead although the exact number has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Foreign Office said on Saturday that 12 Pakistanis had been found alive as National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf urged the government to “immediately investigate” the incident.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also formed a four-member team to track down those responsible.

In a statement released today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Shehbaz directed LEAs to track down “agents” involved in human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

Further, on the instructions of the premier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had appointed DIG Alam Shinwari as the focal person to facilitate information regarding those who lost their lives in the incident and the injured.

The PMO handout said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary had also appointed a focal person for to contact the Pakistani embassy in Greece and authorities in this regard, and for facilitating the injured and the deceased’s relatives.

PM Shehbaz expressed deep grief and sorrow at the Pakistani lives lost in the boat tragedy and instructed the embassy in Greece to look after the 12 citizens rescued.

Pakistanis ‘forced below deck’

Meanwhile, The Guardian quoted survivors’ leaked testimonies claiming that “Pakistanis were forced below deck, with other nationalities allowed on the top deck where they had a far greater chance of surviving the capsize”.

It also said that “new accounts from survivors indicate that women and children were forced to travel in the hold” — a large compartment or space in the lower part of a ship — as well as that “certain nationalities were condemned to the most dangerous part of the trawler”.

The Guardian cited The Observer, its sister paper, as having “learned that Pakistani nationals were also kept below deck, with crew members maltreating them when they appeared in search of fresh water or tried to escape”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the past
Updated 18 Jun, 2023

Undoing the past

Parliament cannot be used only as a rubber stamp.
New Iran deal?
18 Jun, 2023

New Iran deal?

RECENT reports pointing to indirect US-Iranian negotiations, through Omani interlocutors, over Tehran’s nuclear...
Exposing dark secrets
18 Jun, 2023

Exposing dark secrets

THE role that former defence analyst Daniel Ellsberg played in exposing his government’s lies about the Vietnam ...
LSM contraction
17 Jun, 2023

LSM contraction

THE new data on large industry output reinforces the impression that the government might have ‘pressured’ the...
Karachi’s new mayor
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

Karachi’s new mayor

Should the PPP fail to uplift the metropolis, Bilawal House will have to answer to the people.
In a nut-Shell
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

In a nut-Shell

Pakistan must do all it can to convince foreign individuals and firms who have taken a stake in its future to remain invested in the country.