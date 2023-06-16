PSDP portal launched

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development on Thursday launched a portal on its website to make available to people the data relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects worth Rs1.1 trillion, saying it would ensure transparency.

Minister for Planning & Development Ashan Iqbal formally launched the PSDP portal.

The PSDP, which constitutes the Federal Development Budget, serves as a crucial framework for the government’s development agenda, setting sectoral and regional priorities under the national plan.

This strategic move aims to harness the potential of digital technologies to enhance transparency, improve governance, and promote public awareness of the government’s development course and priorities, a statement said.

The minister termed it a ‘landmark initiative’ to provide a digital platform to the citizens to have greater insight into the development projects being undertaken across the country.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023