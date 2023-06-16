Harvard morgue manager accused of selling body parts

Boston: The former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School was among five people indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday over allegations they stole and sold body parts from cadavers donated to the school, federal prosecutors said.

Cedric Lodge, 55, who was fired from his job on May 6, and the other defendants were accused of carrying out a black market body parts scheme from roughly 2018 to 2022, the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

One of the defendants lives in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Lodge, who was hired by Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1995, would at times let potential buyers into the school’s morgue to examine cadavers and select what parts to buy.

