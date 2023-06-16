DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2023

Real’s history, not money, motivation for move: Bellingham

Reuters Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 07:15am
REAL MADRID’S newly signed player Jude Bellingham gives a press conference during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.—AFP
REAL MADRID’S newly signed player Jude Bellingham gives a press conference during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.—AFP

MADRID: Jude Bellingham’s decision to join Real Madrid was not driven by money but by a desire to contribute to the Spanish side’s rich footballing history, the England international said on Thursday.

Real officially confirmed the signing of Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a deal worth 103 million euros ($111.58 million) plus add-ons, with the midfielder signing a six-year contract.“Money is not a thing for me. I don’t think about money at all when I make these kind of decisions. I never have, I never will. I play the game purely out of love,” Bellingham told reporters.

“It wasn’t a case of the other teams are bad or they weren’t good, it is just that, for me, Madrid are the greatest... The respect that England has for Real Madrid is so high. Their pedigree in Europe is the best — simple as.

“I took a lot of interest in that. I think that’s what makes Madrid appealing to me. It has a great history and you want to be one of the players that adds to it and continues to make it the greatest.”

Bellingham will join a formidable Real midfield featuring veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, as well as talented younger players like Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

“The things I will gain from Modric and Kroos will be unbelievable. Their knowledge of the game, the way they play it. The experience will be so great for me,” Bellingham said.

“I will just be like a sponge around them, trying to steal everything they have got. They will probably be annoyed with me after the first week or so, but I can’t wait to learn from those guys.”

The 19-year-old will wear the number five shirt, the same number that ex-Real midfielder Zinedine Zidane, who left the club in 2006, wore during his five-year spell in Madrid as a player.

“I have said in many interviews how much I admire Zinedene Zidane. The legacy within the club and this number,” Bellingham said.

“I am not trying to be the same as him, I am just trying to be Jude, but it is definitely a bit of a homage to how great he was.”

Real are in the process of rebuilding their squad following a string of high-profile exits and have been linked by British media with moves for Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane as well as Paris St Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Bellingham declined to comment on the reports, saying: “(Kane) is a world class player, he’s my captain for the national team. I love him as a player and as a person.

“Whatever happens there happens but it is not really for me to comment about... Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn’t?”

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...
Further delay?
Updated 15 Jun, 2023

Further delay?

The state must fulfil its obligation to hold free and fair elections on time.
Sovereign decisions
15 Jun, 2023

Sovereign decisions

A RECENT meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, called to examine the affairs of the foreign ministry, ended up...
Crop burning
15 Jun, 2023

Crop burning

EVERY year, as the weather gets colder, parts of the country, particularly Lahore and its peripheries, are choked by...