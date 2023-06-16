LPG tankers stuck at Torkham for third day

KHYBER: Twelve tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas continued to get stuck at the Torkham border point here for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to a delay in their clearance by customs authorities.

The importer said it was to produce the electronic import form to claim tanker clearance, but the EIF was not available.

Private company Tatara Enterprises, which had imported 60,000 tons of LPG from the Central Asian States via Torkham border, had formally requested the commerce ministry for early EIF issuance insisting that it was highly risky to park LPG tankers at Torkham as that gas was highly inflammable, while the security situation on the border, too, was delicate.

In the letter, it also called for a one-time EIF waiver citing the current circumstances as the reason.

The company said it wanted to do business in future as well and would abide by all customs rules and regulations.

Fifteen tankers with LPG had reached Torkham from Afghanistan on Tuesday. Four of them were cleared the same day but the rest were stopped as the drivers didn’t have the documents required for customs clearance.

Another tanker arrived on Thursday morning and more to come in the days ahead, sources told Dawn.

They said the Collectorate of Customs in Peshawar had approved the clearance of stranded tankers on Thursday afternoon on the condition that the importer would have to fulfil the EIF condition in the next three weeks, and a written undertaking about it would be secured from the importer and its clearing agents.

The sources said customs officials in Peshawar had “marked” a letter to its subordinates at Torkham to ‘conditionally’ clear tankers by Friday evening to prevent any untoward incident in light of the highly inflammable nature of the gas carried by them.

They said the company continued to be in contact with the commerce ministry for early EIF issuance.

The sources claimed that all tankers would be cleared today (Friday).

KILLED: A man was killed and three security personnel were injured in two incidents here on Thursday.

The Tirah police said gunmen killed a man and another in Malakdinkhel area over a family dispute.

In Landi Kotal area, three security personnel suffered injuries after the roof of their hilltop checkpost in Gagra area collapsed. They were shifted to a military hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023