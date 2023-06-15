Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall begins along India-Pakistan border

The landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, currently classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, commenced along the Indian Gujarat coast and the Pakistan-India border at 7pm on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the cyclone had moved further east-northeastward during the last three hours and its landfall would be complete by midnight.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin that the “landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land.”

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of Pakistan and India, the weather office said/

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist at PMD Sardar Sarfaraz told Dawn.com that the cyclone had not directly hit any of the areas in Pakistan as of Thursday night. “However, some of the areas in the country came under its outer periphery,” he added.

Citing the (IMD) update, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the cyclone was “still at a distance from Pakistan, and will likely begin counterclockwise landfall around or after midnight in our coastal areas. The sea may be rough with high waves at the core. Please stay safe,” she added.

Key developments

PMD says landfall of cyclone has commenced, Biparjoy now at 245km south of Karachi, 200km south of Thatta and 150km south-southwest of Keti Bandar

Sherry Rehman says cyclone “slowed down” and won’t make landfall before night

Over 80,000 people have been evacuated; possibility of another cyclone in July; rain reported across Sindh

Sindh CM puts administrations of Karachi, Hyderabad on alert

100,000 people evacuated in India’s western state of Gujarat

In its latest alert, the PMD said the cyclone now lies near latitude 22.9°N and longitude 68.2°E at a distance of about 245km south of Karachi, 200km south of Thatta, and 150km south of Keti Bandar.

It added that the cyclone would bring winds between 100-120km/h with gusts up to 140km/h with maximum wave height of 20-25 feet.

The alert said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm and heavy rain was likely in Sindh’s Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot districts from June 15-17.

It further predicted dust/thunderstorms and rain accompanied by squally winds in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts today and tomorrow (Friday).

It added that dust/thunderstorm and isolated heavy rainfall was likely in Balochistan’s Hub, Lasbela, and Khuzdar districts today and tomorrow.

The weather alert said that a storm surge of 3-4 metres was expected at Keti Bander, where the cyclone will make landfall, and its surroundings.

“Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough/high (2-2.5m) and rough/very rough (2m) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings),” it added.

Sarfaraz too explained that the cyclone’s effects would persist in the region for at least next two days, as a cyclone’s reduction to a depression and then a low pressure area was a gradual process.

Earlier, Rehman said the cyclone had slowed down but the “core remains intense”.

“It will not make landfall before nightfall now. More information will be shared soon from the National Disaster Management Authority,” she tweeted.

‘Storm still unstable, unpredictable’

Addressing a press conference alongside NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider after noon today, Rehman said Cyclone Biparjoy had moved further from Karachi but at the same time noted that the storm was still unpredictable and unstable.

“Its landfall period is variable and has moved further between June 15 and 16,” she told reporters.

Rehman said the speed and direction of the cyclone were changing every hour, adding that over 17 stations were currently monitoring it and Biparjoy was the most monitored storm in the world right now.

Biparjoy, she continued, was still “a very severe cyclonic system under Category 3”. Its sustained wind speed was very volatile and the storm was headed toward north and north-east.

The minister said that Karachi would experience heavy rainfall and strong winds but would not be directly impacted by the cyclone.

Rehman also stated that there were 90 electricity feeders in coastal areas and there were chances of power failure when the cyclone made landfall. “Therefore, teams have been called in from Punjab for assistance in repair work.”

Regarding flight operations, the minister said airports had been given told to suspend commercial flights at airports in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, and Moenjo Daro if the air pressure crossed the threshold of 30 nautical knots.

Separately, Rehman took to Twitter and shared a PMD report, saying that the cyclone was “still veering north-east”.

The report said the cyclone would make landfall by evening or midnight. It also said that over 100mm of rainfall was predicted in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar.

Meanwhile, over 300mm of rainfall was predicted in Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot, and Tharparkar between June 15-17.

Showers in Sindh

As the cyclone inches closer to Sindh’s coastline, rains were reported in several areas across the province today.

View this post on Instagram

According to DawnNewsTV, light showers were recorded in Karachi’s Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Sharea Faisal, Keamari and other areas.

Dawn.com’s correspondent in Shah Bandar, a port town located at a distance of 200km from Hyderabad, said heavy rains commenced at 2pm and continued throughout the day in intervals.

He also said that the seawater had entered several houses in the town, which is situated near creeks that receive water from the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, the climate change minister said villages in Shah Bandar had been vacated and residents had been moved to relief camps.

The photo shows downpours in Sindh’s Badin. — DawnNewsTV

Talking to Dawn.com, Dean of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr Altaf Siyal said the cyclone was likely to make landfall within the next two hours and warned that the province’s coastal areas were likely to be impacted.

He said the eye of the storm would pass over Shakoor Lake — situated on the border between the Indian state of Gujarat and Sindh — and its effects would be seen in Sindh’s coastal areas.

Light showers with strong winds were also reported in Badin, Chuhar Jamali, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal, Dawn.com correspondent added.

‘More than 80,000 people evacuated’

According to the government, 81,935 people in vulnerable areas had been relocated with the help of the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers, and police.

At the moment, 63 evacuation camps were active while 106 were on standby, the climate change minister said.

“We are ensuring the provision of cooked food and clean water at relief camps, which are the most essential. But we have also alerted medical teams and 86 units have been deployed in the field,” Rehman added.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’ on Thursday morning, she said that Biparjoy was a category three cyclone and 10 days ago nobody knew where it was headed.

She further said that all government institutions had taken the threat seriously, adding that the cyclone had tracked eastwards during the past four days.

Rehman urged the public to “show unity” and avoid heading to the sea. “We have seen this a lot when people head to the beach to watch the cyclone. Our advice is to not even sit by the window,” she said.

She said that these were not “natural climatic conditions”.

“I have also been warned that maybe, just maybe another cyclone will head towards us in July,” she said, adding that she did not wish to spread panic.

No major electricity breakdown reported, says energy minister

In a press conference in Hyderabad today, Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir said no major electricity breakdown had been reported amid the cyclone situation.

He said he was visiting areas along the coastal belt to evaluate the cyclonic situation on the directives of the prime minister.

Dastagir told media persons that eight poles and two electricity towers had collapsed in the Jhampir and Laadiyon areas of the Sujawal district. “We have started repair work to restore the power supply,” he stated.

The minister went on to say that the Ministry of Energy and Hyderabad Electricity Supply Corporation (HESCO) had devised a comprehensive strategy to overcome likely electricity failure in the cyclonic situation.

In this connection, around 2,000 volunteers had been called in from Punjab to assist in restoration and rehabilitation work.

Dastagir also regretted that the storm had had adverse impacts on shipping activities at Port Qasim, particularly on the arrival of regasified liquefied natural gas.

Administration put on alert in Karachi, Hyderabad

The Sindh government has put district administrations in Karachi and Hyderabad on high alert to cope with any untoward situation arising out of Cyclone Biparjoy, a Radio Pakistan report said.

In a statement issued today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the commissioners, police chiefs, and deputy inspector generals of both cities to remain alert.

Separately, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority also directed the deputy commissioners and the chairmen of the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) in Karachi division and the districts of Matiari, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot to take necessary “mitigation measures”.

Officials were told to ensure vigilant monitoring of the cyclone and to coordinate with the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC). They were also told to arrange rescue boats and transport in order to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

The authority directed them to ensure fallen trees, wires and “other loose objects” were removed, while also ensuring that residents were evacuated from weak residential structures or mud houses. It also told the to identify high-risk areas prone to storm surges, flooding and prepare evacuation plans accordingly.

The officials were also directed to evacuate residents from coastal locations, ensure cleaning of stormwater drains, ensure pumping stations were operational and to remove all bill boards.

Further, they were asked to conduct a public awareness campaign about the cyclone’s probable effects as well as safety measures.

“Keep fishermen informed of the weather conditions and advise them not to venture into open sea until the situation improves,” the directives said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also briefed on the latest situation arising out of the cyclone.

A handout issued by the CM Office said, Shah was told that 76,925 people had been evacuated in Badin, Sujawal and Thatta while a total of 44 relief camps had been set up.

India braces for cyclone

Meanwhile, authorities in India’s western state of Gujarat have evacuated more than 100,000 people from vulnerable coastal communities.

As Gujarat’s weather worsened by night, India’s met department said the cyclone was poised to make landfall.

“Its wall cloud region is entering into the coastal districts and, hence, the landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “By midnight the eye of the cyclone will be on land.”

The IMD said in a bulletin that the cyclone could cause tidal waves in the Arabian Sea as high as 2 m to 3 m that could inundate low-lying coastal areas in both countries.

As the storm neared land, the windspeed rose around Jakhau, said Amit Arora, a revenue official in the region of Kutch, where the cyclone is likely to hit land and more than 50,000 people have been evacuated.

“There is some rain, but it’s not very heavy rain. We are monitoring the situation and waiting for the landfall,” Arora said, adding witnesses had reported strong winds.

Indian television footage showed high waves in many coastal areas of Gujarat, coupled with heavy rain and strong wind.

In the coastal town of Mandvi, a Reuters witness said while winds were high, the sky was blue and the sun was out on Thursday morning with shops starting to open and people coming out on the streets.

Auditorium halls in schools and other government buildings were converted into relief camps to provide shelter to displaced people in both India and Pakistan.

Temporary thatched houses in coastal Gujarat could be completely flattened while standing crops, plantations and roads were expected to face major damage, the IMD said in a statement, adding that railways could also face disruption.

Indian authorities suspended fishing until Friday, closed down schools and banned people from using beaches.

Many offshore oil installations and major ports, which line the coasts of Gujarat, have suspended operations.

Additional input from Reuters and APP