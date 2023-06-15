DAWN.COM Logo

FPCCI laments high policy rate

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: Reacting to the State Bank’s decision of maintaining the interest rate at 21 per cent, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the country needs proactive policymaking to ward off the impending total economic collapse instead of maintaining the status quo.

He said the policymakers must be aware that commercial banks are not lending to the private sector for less than 24pc due to the 21pc policy rate, thus making access to finance impractical for the industry keeping in view affordability and repayment capabilities at that rate.

In a statement, he said inflation in Pakistan is deep-rooted and it mainly stems from substantial exchange rate depreciation, unprecedented hike in international commodity prices, multiple rounds of increases in energy tariffs and other forced measures by the IMF.

Despite raising the interest rates frequently over the last five quarters, the general inflation remained stubbornly high and surged to 38pc in May, thus reflecting an utter failure of the monetary policy as well as failure to secure an IMF deal, he said.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2023

