Govt says Biparjoy ‘still on path for tomorrow’ as cyclone moves north

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall tomorrow (June 15) between Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat, was at a distance of 340km from Karachi on Wednesday as it moved further north.

Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said the cyclone had moved north-northwestward during the last six hours.

The latest alert issued by the PMD said the cyclone was now at a distance of 340km south-southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest Thatta and 275km south-southwest of Keti Bandar.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160km/hour, gusts 180km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height [of] 30 feet,” the alert said.

It added that the “very severe cyclonic storm” was now likely to recurve north- northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar and the Indian Gujarat coast on June 15, packing winds of 100-120km/h.

It further said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain were likely in Sindh’s Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 14-17. Likewise, heavy rainfall and squally winds were likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14-16 while dust/thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls were expected in Balochistan’s Hub and Lasbela districts during this time.

However, Zoom Earth said Biparjoy would “recurve sharply northeastward along the northwestern edge of the subtropical ridge and will approach the India-Pakistan border area with significant weakening after 24 hours due to increased frictional effects”.

“After 36 hours when the system makes landfall, Biparjoy will rapidly weaken and is expected to dissipate in three days over northwest India,” it said.

‘Cyclone still on path for tomorrow’

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that the cyclone was “still on path for tomorrow” as she urged citizens to stay calm and vigilant for personal and public safety.

“Follow government guidelines and advice. Every department concerned is working round the clock to reduce public exposure and risk. Saving lives is our first priority. All measures are in place so please cooperate,” she said on Twitter.

She also shared a list of evacuation centres in Sindh for “high impact districts”.

The minister also shared the predicted heights for the first and second high tides in a day from June 13-17 at four coastal points across Sindh — Karachi, Keti Bandar, Sir Creek and Gharo.

Urging citizens to stay away from coastal areas, beaches, creeks and fishing wharves, she said, “Tidal waves can cause damage, sudden flooding and pose serious risks to small crafts that are still venturing out.

“Caution has to be exercised until the risk is over,” Rehman added.

Early on Wednesday, the minister had said that while panicking was understandable and human nature, it was important to “move with calm and caution”.

“Evacuations are painful, stressful and hard to embark on but we must insist on them in areas where see #CycloneBiparjoy making landfall. For coastal areas like Keti Bandar evacuations are not optional,” she said.

Rehman also shared a clip of her appearance on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath from last night, in which she reiterated the same.

She said that the cyclone would hit Keti Bandar on June 15, adding that evacuating citizens was imperative. She recognised that it was “very painful” for people but evacuating was necessary.

Khanzada then pointed out that reports suggest some people in Keti Bandar was resisting evacuation and asked if authorities would use force.

“Yes, it will have to be done,” she said, adding that the government had responsibilities and use of force was not ideal. She said it was better to save lives rather than lift dead bodies.

“There is no option. And if they resist, the government’s directives are that evacuations are necessary […] there is no doubt about Keti Bandar, it will have to be done,” she said.

Unclarity prevails over evacuations in Karachi’s DHA

Meanwhile, uncertainty prevailed over evacuations in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The DHA’s helpline said on Wednesday that “alerts have been issued to all the residents to evacuate if they wish to”. Upon asking if the evacuations were mandatory, the helpline said that that was not the case for now.

It further said that relief camps have been set up in case residents faced transport issues or could not go to a relative’s house for shelter.

The helpline said residents could either go to the relief camps on their own or the authority could facilitate them when the need arose.

SSP South Syed Asad Raza also told Dawn.com that there were no plans as yet of carrying out forced evacuations in DHA.

On the other hand, the authority’s Twitter handle said late on Tuesday that voluntary evacuations had started for the residents of Chota Bukhari, Chota Shahbaz, Nishat, Seaview Apartments, and Darkshan.

It said that forced evacuations would start from today, adding that teams would be accompanied by police officials and a letter signed by the deputy commissioner.

More than 60,000 evacuated from vulnerable areas, says Sindh minister

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said a total of 64,107 people had been evacuated from “vulnerable areas”.

He shared district-wise figures of the evacuations as of 10am today, according to which 86.23 per cent of the people who needed to be evacuated had been moved to a safer location.

The PPP minister said the provincial government was still evacuating more citizens and his party’s elected representatives were available on the ground along with the provincial administration.

Separately, the United Nations said it would help Pakistan and India in dealing with the impacts of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

It added that UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric gave the assurance while responding to a question at a regular briefing in New York. He said the UN teams in India, Pakistan and other countries were tracking the storm and doing whatever they could to prepare for the aftermath.