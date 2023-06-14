PSMCL stops bike production

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Tuesday exten­ded the shutdown of its motorcycle plant till June 16 due to shortage of inventory levels.

In a stock filing, the company said its four-wheeler plant will remain operative.

PSMCL assembled and sold 30,816 and 28,911 bikes during 11MFY23 showing a drop of 10pc and 16pc compared to same period last year.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2023