PSMCL stops bike production

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Tuesday extended the shutdown of its motorcycle plant till June 16 due to shortage of inventory levels.
In a stock filing, the company said its four-wheeler plant will remain operative.
PSMCL assembled and sold 30,816 and 28,911 bikes during 11MFY23 showing a drop of 10pc and 16pc compared to same period last year.
Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.