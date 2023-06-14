DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2023

PSMCL stops bike production

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 07:00am

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Tuesday exten­ded the shutdown of its motorcycle plant till June 16 due to shortage of inventory levels.

In a stock filing, the company said its four-wheeler plant will remain operative.

PSMCL assembled and sold 30,816 and 28,911 bikes during 11MFY23 showing a drop of 10pc and 16pc compared to same period last year.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar disaster

The Dar disaster

Zahid Hussain
We have an accountant at the helm whose only credentials for the job is his being related to the powerful ruling family.

Editorial

Tedious declarations
14 Jun, 2023

Tedious declarations

MONDAY’S National Assembly session was not the civilian leadership’s finest hour. In fact, the proceedings ...
Rising rape
Updated 14 Jun, 2023

Rising rape

THE safety and value of women defines the moral compass of a nation. But depressingly, Pakistan finds itself on ...
Looking east
Updated 13 Jun, 2023

Looking east

Pakistan can import much from India and at far cheaper rates than from anywhere else in the world.
Tackling disaster
13 Jun, 2023

Tackling disaster

ACCORDING to the latest weather models, the approaching ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy is likely to...
Sindh budget
13 Jun, 2023

Sindh budget

SINDH’S budget for the financial year 2023-24 is a good combination of populist policies aimed at pleasing voters...