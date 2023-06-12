High court tells Islamabad chief commissioner to decide on Imran’s request for shifting courts today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the capital chief commissioner to make a decision regarding PTI chief Imran Khan’s request for shifting courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) by today.

The directives came as IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI chief’s plea seeking the shifting of at least four courts from Sector F-8 Markaz to the FJC in Sector G-11.

The petition stated that due to the fragile law and order situation in the premises of the sessions court in Sector F-8 Markaz, it was not “convenient” for Imran to appear in the relevant judicial magistrates’ trial courts.

During today’s hearing, Imran appeared before the IHC alongside his lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar.

“Have you submitted a request for shifting the courts to the judicial complex,” the IHC CJ asked Zafar. The lawyer responded that they had not done this as yet.

Justice Farooq observed that the court could not issue directives in this regard and they had to come from the Islamabad chief commissioner.

“Send a request to the chief commissioner. We will issue directives to decide the plea forthwith,” he said, adding that the court was disposing of Imran’s plea.

The judge told the chief commissioner to decide on Imran’s request by today and advised Imran’s lawyer to approach the court in case the decision made was against them.

Subsequently, Imran submitted a request to the Islamabad chief commissioner, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com. It said that Imran had been granted pre-arrest bail by the IHC in nine cases till June 12, adding that the cases were registered at the capital’s Secretariat, Ramna, Shehzad Town, Khanna, Tarnol, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations.

It further said that Imran had filed a writ petition to change the venue of the hearings, adding that the court had directed to refer to the chief commissioner. The letter urged the chief commissioner to change the venue of the hearings in the nine cases to the FJC.

Later, during an informal conversation with reporters, the PTI chief said that he would cooperate with the joint investigation team probing the Arshad Sharif case.

IHC grants Imran 14-day protective in corruption case

Separately, the IHC also granted the PTI chairman protective bail in a corruption case registered against him in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was supposed to take up Imran’s plea but the judge recused himself from hearing the case and it to the IHC chief justice.

When IHC CJ Farooq took up the case, Imran’s lawyer contended that the case had been registered in DG Khan and asked the court to grant his client protective bail for three weeks.

“Fourteen days is enough time. Approach the relevant court during this time,” the IHC CJ said.