Today's Paper | June 12, 2023

Green Line derails, narrowly escapes collision with Fareed Express in Ghotki

Our Correspondent Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 10:46am
PASSENGERS gather in front of the Green Line locomotive that derailed beside Fareed Express in Ghotki on Sunday.—Dawn
PASSENGERS gather in front of the Green Line locomotive that derailed beside Fareed Express in Ghotki on Sunday.—Dawn

SUKKUR: The Green Line and Fareed Express narrowly escaped a collision near Ghotki station on Sunday when former’s locomotive (power) derailed while passing by the latter — halted at that time on the parallel loop line to let the Green Line to pass by.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokespersons, the locomotive of the Karachi-Rawalpindi Up Green Line slipped off the tracks while passing by the Freed Express. It narrowly escaped a collision with the Fareed Express Up 37, he said.

The mishap disrupted the schedule of a few trains as operation of train services on this sector was suspended for some hours. Besides the two train services, Khayber Mail was halted at the Pannu Aqil station.

The derailment caused damage to Green Line’s locomotive, which was detached from its bogies.

According to affected passengers, it took the PR authorities about three hours to bring in an alternative locomotive for the Green Line, which was then signaled to resume its journey.

In the meantime, Fareed Express was also given the green signal.

The PR officials at the site said late in the evening that the tracks damaged due to the mishap had been mended and normal operation of other train services on this sector was restored. The officials said that the damaged locomotive was removed to another track to clear the up track.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2023

