Equities bounce back on cherry-picking

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: Shares of companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange traded mostly on the higher side on Friday ahead of the presentation of the federal budget for 2023-24.

Topline Securities said participation by investors declined as they preferred to remain on the sidelines during the last session before the budget announcement.

Arif Habib Ltd said some investors chose to add value to their portfolios by cherry-picking stocks in anticipation of favourable measures planned for the next fiscal year. Sentiments also remained positive because investors expected the status quo to prevail in the monetary policy announcement due next Monday.

Stocks posted substantial trading volumes across the board, with third-tier equities staying in the limelight.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41,904.21 points, up 217.75 points or 0.52 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 19.1pc to 164.8 million shares. The traded value went down 11.2pc to $18.1m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included TPL Properties Ltd (19.5m shares), Unity Foods Ltd (13.9m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (13.3m shares), Faysal Bank Ltd (10.6m shares) and Hascol Petroleum Ltd (9.8m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were synthetic and rayon (7.2 points), cement (3.6 points), chemical (0.8 points), investment banking (0.6 points) and commercial banking (0.5 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs135.12), Khyber Textile Mills Ltd (Rs42.25), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs35), Blessed Textiles Ltd (Rs29.99) and Gatron Industries Ltd (Rs21.10).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd (Rs1,266.32), Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Ltd (Rs224), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs150), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs32.73) and Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs32.31).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.22m.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023

