Stocks plunge 456 points on budget eve

KARACHI: Shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost their four-day winning streak by succumbing to the selling pressure on Thursday.

Topline Securities said the representative index of listed companies made its third futile attempt to remain above the psychological level of 42,000 points since February.

The market made gains initially but profit-taking ahead of the 2023-24 budget pushed the benchmark index down to the intraday low of 494 points.

The benchmark index has inched up 0.35 per cent since the beginning of 2022-23. According to the economic survey for the outgoing fiscal year released on Thursday, corporations raised Rs99 billion by issuing 20 debt securities in July-March. Meanwhile, 117 previous corporate debt securities worth Rs826.6bn remained outstanding, it added.

The KSE-100 index settled at 41,686.46 points, down 456.25 points or 1.08pc from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 38.7pc to 203.8 million shares. The traded value went down 19.3pc to $20.1m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Unity Foods Ltd (28.7m shares), World­Call Telecom Ltd (17.6m shares), TPL Pro­perties Ltd (15.7m shares), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (9.6m shares) and Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (8.8m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were commercial banking (-131.9 points), technology and communication (-89.5 points), exploration and production (-81.5 points), cement (-49.4 points) and oil marketing (-34.2 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd (Rs218), Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd (Rs199), Colgate-Palmo­live Pakistan Ltd (Rs125.69), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs100) and Khyber Tob­acco Company Ltd (Rs34.12).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Ltd (Rs241.81), Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs50), Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (Rs34.44), Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs27.90) and JDW Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs24).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purcha­sed shares worth $1.16m.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023