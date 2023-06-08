Imran reaches IHC seeking bail in multiple cases, to appear in ATC later today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hearings in over a dozen cases pertaining to violent protests in the aftermath of his arrest on May 9, the Toshakhana reference and others.

A video posted on PTI’s official Twitter account showed the former prime minister’s black SUV entering the premises of the IHC as his security personnel stood guard with bulletproof shields.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear seven bail petitions filed by the PTI chief in multiple cases.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear Imran’s bail plea in a case registered against him for the murder of the senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar — who was shot dead in Quetta earlier this week.

Amid a tight schedule today, Imran will also appear before a district court at the Federal Judicial Complex for a petition seeking pre-arrest bail in a first information report (FIR) related to the alleged fraud in the sale of Toshakhana gifts, which was registered on June 6.

He is also expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in 10 cases related to violation of Section 144 and threatening a female judge.

Earlier in the day, the FJC registrar granted the PTI chief permission to enter the court premises in his vehicle.

In the request, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Imran said it was crucial for him to have access to his vehicle within court premises to “ensure safety and minimalise potential risk during the attendance”.

IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran in Toshakhana case

Prior to Imran’s arrival, the IHC granted an extension in its order issued last month in which it had temporarily halted the criminal proceedings against the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana reference.

The Toshakhana is a department responsible for storing gifts and other precious items given by foreign officials to Pakistani public officials and is under the control of the Cabinet Division.

The reference alleges that Imran had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept — during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

Imran has faced a number of legal issues over his retention of gifts. The issue also led to his disqualification by the electoral body in the past. Last month, the PTI chief was indicted in the case.

During the hearing today, the court agreed to extend its orders upon the request of Imran’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, who sought a week-long adjournment in the proceedings. However, the ECP counsel urged the court to revoke its order that prevents the trial court from taking action against the ex-PM.

Haris brought to the court’s attention that he had filed a petition challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court.

Following the arguments, Justice Farooq adjourned the hearing until June 14.