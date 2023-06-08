Saudi aviation team concludes visit

RAWALPINDI: An eight-member delegation of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia completed its first phase of visit on Wednesday and returned to Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the CAA said that the security delegation of ‘GACA’ will return to Pakistan on June 13. In the second phase, the Saudi delegation will visit Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar airports.

The delegation led by Lead Inspector Mohammad Al-Ajmi visited Karachi Airport in the first phase and inspected the security arrangements by Pakistan International Airlines, Jerry- Danata, one of the world’s largest air services providers, and Airport Security Force (ASF).

The delegation also inspected the security arrangements made by Saudi Airlines, said the spokesman.

The visiting inspectors conducted a detailed security review of passengers and cargo at the airport. The security delegation also carefully observed the various arrangements made regarding catering and security of goods, In addition, the inspectors also observed the process of passenger pre-boarding, non-passenger screening, andhold baggage screening.

The delegation also reviewed the security of the CCTV system and restricted access areas, the spokesman said. After completing the inspection, the guest inspectors expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements in place. The security delegation also made some recommendations for the future regarding security.

After the completion of the first phase, the eight-member guest delegation left Karachi for Saudi Arabia.

The security delegation of ‘GACA’ will return to Pakistan on June 13 in the second leg of its visit.

In the second phase, the Saudi delegation will visit the airports of Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar. The Saudi delegation was warmly seen off from Jinnah International Airport today by the airport manager.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2023