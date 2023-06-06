SC resumes hearing pleas against audio leaks commission

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday resumed hearing pleas challenging the formation of a judicial commission led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to probe audio leaks.

The bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed — took up a set of four petitions challenging the constitution of the audio leaks commission.

The petitions were moved by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi, SCBA Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi. All of the pleas requested the court to declare the constitution of the audio commission illegal.

The federal coalition had formed the commission on May 20 under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017. Led by senior puisne judge Justice Isa, the commission also comprises Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

On May 28, the top court restrained the panel from going ahead with its task. The verdict was issued by the five-member bench hearing the case.

“I am sorry to say that efforts have been made regrettably, maybe unknowingly, to draw a wedge between the judges of the court,” CJP Bandial had said.

Subsequently, the government-app­ointed commission decided to put its proceedings on hold until the SC decided the petitions.

Last week, the government had filed an appeal in the apex court seeking the reconstitution of the bench hearing the case. The government asked CJP Bandial, Justice Ahsan, and Justice Akhtar to distance themselves from the bench since “rules of natural justice” demanded that the “adjudicator should be impartial”.

At the last hearing, the commission had also had objected to the proceedings, saying that they did not conform with the requirements of a newly-passed law, the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act 2023, the implementation of which was stayed by the top court.

The commission, in its reply moved through the secretary, highlighted that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 required that every appeal or case before the top court should be heard by a bench formed by the committee of judges comprising the chief justice and two most-senior judges of the apex court.

Since the petitions challenging the audio leaks commission were not fixed before such a bench, these petitions couldn’t be heard until the committee determined which bench should hear them, it said.

In a 12-page statement, the commission assured the top court that it had no interest other than undertaking the assignment given to it and to do so strictly according to the Constitution and the law.

It also highlighted that the oath taken by the country’s chief justice and other judges of the superior courts required them to act as per the Constitution and to abide by the code of conduct issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which required not allowing personal interest to influence official conduct or decisions.

The statement went on to highlight that one of the audio recordings allegedly pertained to CJP’s mother-in-law; besides, Justice Akhtar might also have been mentioned in the same recording. Another audio recording referred to fixing a case before a particular bench headed by Justice Ahsan.

Additional documents filed

Meanwhile, the SCBA president on Monday furnished a number of orders of different high courts with a request that these documents be considered for “proper adjudication” of the present case.

In the fresh application, Zuberi through his counsel Shoaib Shaheen furnished an order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Dec 22, 2021, in which the court had held that no news channel has the right to air or broadcast any audio or video clip which has not been directly recorded by the channel or journalist themselves without prior permission of the subject of the audio or video clip and that “spy information” should not be treated as news item, especially when it affects right to privacy.

Likewise, another document contained a Supreme Court judgement passed on April 5, 2022, to bring it on record that the apex court had refused to entertain an appeal against the aforementioned IHC order.

Similarly, the petitioner also furnished another IHC order passed on May 31, 2023, in which the court had suspended the summons issued by a special committee constituted by the National Assembly speaker to audit, inquire and investigate audio leaks allegedly involving Najam Saqib, son of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar.

In the order, Justice Babar Sattar had appointed Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, Makhdoom Ali Khan, Mian Raza Rabbani, and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha as amici to assist the court. The high court had also wondered about any legal framework for recording the telephonic conversations between citizens. The court had also highlighted the need of identifying the legal mechanism for the grant of permission authorising the recording of telephone conversations between citizens and the safeguards adopted to ensure that to the extent that any phone calls were permitted by law to be recorded their confidentiality was preserved and any such recording was not leaked or used for extraneous purposes.

One of the documents furnished by the petitioner before the Supreme Court was a Lahore High Court ruling passed on June 2, 2023, wherein the court held that any audio or video in the absence of its source cannot be taken as a piece of evidence.

More to follow