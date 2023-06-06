GB speaker withdraws resignation, to face no-trust

GILGIT: Days after he resigned to avoid a no-confidence vote, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly speaker, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, in a surprising move, took back his resignation, putting his fate in the hands of lawmakers.

The GB Assembly Secretariat has issued notices to members to conduct proceedings on the motion today (Tuesday).

Mr Zaidi resigned on May 31, after a group of assembly members, led by his deputy Nazir Ahmed, submitted the motion for “not honouring an agreement to share the post”.

The resignation had been sitting on GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah’s desk sans approval.

Insiders told Dawn that the GB chief minister had intervened to broker a deal in which Mr Zaidi would resign and the motion would be withdrawn.

