2 soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred while two militants were killed during an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media affairs wing said late on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On June 3, fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in North Waziristan district.”

It added that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two militants were “sent to hell” while two were injured.

The ISPR identified the martyred soldiers as Naek Zaheer Abbas, aged 38 and a resident of the Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairajuddin, aged 23 and a resident of the Dera Ismail Khan district.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists while “sanitisation” of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

Last week, at least four militants were killed in two separate similar incidents in the same district while a soldier protecting a polio team had embraced martyrdom.

On May 27, at least 22 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a convoy in Dera Ismail Khan’s Chehkan area.