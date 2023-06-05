DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2023

Ulema oppose witch-hunt on pretext of riots

Bakhtawar Mian Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholars on Sunday asked the government not to make the May 9 riots as an excuse for political witch-hunt and harassment of political opponents.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith leaders including chairman Allama Abdul Qadeer Khamoosh, Abdul Ghafar Salfi and Allama Abdul Khaliq Faridi also rejected the proposed 50 per cent hike in gas prices and urged the government to solve problems being faced by the masses.

Condemning the government for forcing political leaders to switch loyalties, they said the rulers were only talking about the May 9 incidents instead of paying attention to the real problems such as price hike, unemployment and poverty. They had been left to fend for themselves.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Environment Day
05 Jun, 2023

Environment Day

OUR world is not reusable nor can it be made perishable. As the plastic tide spins out of control, World Environment...
Spending for votes
05 Jun, 2023

Spending for votes

THE cash-strapped government’s plans to boost its annual development spending by as much as 31pc in the next...
On schadenfreude
Updated 05 Jun, 2023

On schadenfreude

Was it a ‘crime’ that he spoke out against the abuses being suffered by PTI workers at the hands of the state?
Surveillance state
Updated 04 Jun, 2023

Surveillance state

IN the midst of the madness, finally some sanity. Questions critical to the right to privacy of citizens bombarded ...
Transport crisis
04 Jun, 2023

Transport crisis

LIKE many other public-sector projects, governments past and present have promised numerous times to ‘revive’ ...
The Buzdar mystery
04 Jun, 2023

The Buzdar mystery

THE departure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from politics is not really surprising as the PTI is...