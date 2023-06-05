Direct flights from Quetta to Saudi Arabia begin

RAWALPINDI: In a first night-time landing in Quetta , a PIA flight (PK-747) touched down airport’s new category-11 runway on Saturday, before carrying Haj pilgrims to Madina, marking the start of direct flights from the capital of Balochistan to Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority said that Quetta International Airport had achieved yet another milestone. The start of direct flights from Quetta to Saudi Arabia made journey for pilgrims from Balochistan to Saudi Arabia easy, he said. He also quoted pilots as saying that landing on new Category-11 runway at night was a very pleasant experience.

PK-6133 and PK-6137 also departed for Saudi Arabia with 300 Haj pilgrims on board.

Previously, intended pilgrims from Quetta had to travel to Karachi before proceeding to Saudi Arabia.

However, the spokesman said that the recently upgraded 12,000 foot-long runway enables direct flights, and the category-11 designation on the new runway allows for all-weather operations with an advanced airfield lighting system.

The spokesman said wide-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 777 and its equivalents, can now land at Quetta airport.

