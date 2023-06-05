16 Islamabad police officials under watch for repeatedly travelling with Haj mission

ISLAMABAD: The names of 16 police officials have been put on a watch list to stop them from travelling to Saudi Arab as Khuddamul Hujjaj.

Officers of the capital police said the officials including four sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, five constables and two constables were habitual travellers to the holy land with the Haj mission.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the chief commissioner Islamabad, the police had stated that disciplinary action against the officials was under process.

There was a strong apprehension that these officers/officials may travel abroad without any information or departmental permission this year, it added.

“It is requested that the quarter concerned may be approached with the request that names of officers/officials of the capital police may immediately be placed on the watch list under intimation to all concerned.”

In response to the request, the names of the 16 police officials were put in the watch list, the officers added.

In September 2022, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had pointed out to the police that some officials/officers were selected and recommended as Khuddamul Hujjaj.

The government seeks nominations form the provincial and capital police as selection as Khuddamul Hujjaj.

However, these 16 officials were selected and notified by the capital police before the ministry even asked them to send nominations, they said.

In response, the senior command of the police issued an order that those who had performed Khuddamul Hujjaj duty in the past may not be selected again.

Despite the order, however, the 16 officials started influencing the ministry and the senior command of the police to get themselves selected again for the Haj mission, the officers said.

However, the senior command refused to give them the no-objection certificate (NOC) to join the Haj mission.

However, there was a strong possibility that these officials/officers may join the mission without getting the NOC as they were well contacted, and may leave either after getting leave on different pretext or absent from the duty.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023