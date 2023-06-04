Lahore court reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi’s physical remand in illegal appointments case

A Lahore district court on Sunday reserved its verdict on a request from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for PTI President Parvez Elahi’s physical remand in a case pertaining to illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

Elahi was presented before the court by ACE officials amid tight security after he was re-arrested for the second time in two days on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk was hearing ACE’s request for Elahi’s physical remand.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the case of the illegal appointments alleges that Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

“He got changed the results of these candidates belonging to Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. We have collected evidence and also arrested Secretary Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain in this regard,” he told Dawn.

The hearing

At the outset of today’s hearing, the ACE expressed a lack of confidence in judicial magistrate Virk, with the establishment’s director general (DG), Jam Salahuddin, saying they had received instructions that he should not hear the case.

For his part, the judge said, “A campaign is being run against me. I don’t have any account on Facebook. I don’t have any account on social media.”

The context of this conversation remains unclear.

Following this exchange, the ACE official told the magistrate that they needed some time to file their request with a sessions judge for changing the judge in this case.

“I have received the instructions and we will submit a request to a sessions judge, but we need some time for that,” he said.

At that, Elahi’s lawyer argued that the court timings were about to end and said they would get a case registered against the ACE DG if Elahi was “taken away again today”.

Then, on the ACE DG’s request, judge Virk suspended the session for a while.

After the hearing resumed, the ACE’s legal counsel presented his arguments upon which the judge said that the FIR mentioned the results of Open Testing Service were changed.

“Where are those changed papers?” he asked.

The ACE counsel said the results of the testing service were “tampered” with and were still available online.

The lawyer said that evidence was present against the PTI president and Elahi’s physical remand was required. He requested the court to grant ACE Elahi’s 14-day physical remand.

Addressing ACE’s reservation about him hearing the case, the judge said he was the same one who had granted physical remand of PTI workers and yet today there was an issue being raised about him presiding over the case.

“If you don’t like my decision, you can challenge it,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz also appeared in court while Elahi’s lawyer began delivering his arguments, saying that the former wanted to say something.

Mumtaz said he was the coordination secretary in the provincial legislature at the time.

“I was walking last night when I was picked up. I was blindfolded and taken around. They (his abductors) took me to a place where the DG anti-corruption was sitting in front of me.

“He said: ‘Do you want to remain in your position?’ to which I said yes so he forced me into becoming a witness. My testimony was forced from me and I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Subsequently, Elahi’s lawyer began with his arguments, saying that there was no other allegation against his client apart from changes in the test results. He said the Punjab Assembly speaker had the right to appoint anyone, adding that the testing service in question was still operating.

He said candidates had appeared for exams after which their results were sent to the Punjab Assembly secretary, interviews were conducted and joining letters were issued to those who passed.

“Those who were appointed are still working. If there was any problem, they would’ve been stopped from working,” he said, adding that no evidence was presented in court against his client. He requested the court to discharge Elahi in the case.

The judge subsequently reserved his verdict on ACE’s request for Elahi’s physical remand.

Elahi asserts support for PTI

Ahead of the hearing, Elahi said while speaking to the media that even if “they register 100 cases [against me], it would not make a difference”.

He added that his message to PTI members and supporters was to “put up a fight against these tactics employed by them [authorities] with bravery and not to get worried”.

“Stand firm and continue to fight against them,” he added.

Asked whether he was still standing with the PTI, he replied, “For sure, for sure.”

Earlier, Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intizar told Dawn.com that he would continue to fight the PTI president’s case despite threats.

“This is my job and no one can stop me from doing it,” he said, condemning the interim government’s “interference” in the matters of the court.

Arrest and re-arrests

Elahi is among several PTI leaders and workers who have been arrested amid the state’s crackdown on the PTI leadership following the May 9 riots during protests over party chief Imran Khan being whisked away by the Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises.

Currently, Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed and others from the PTI are also under arrest.

Elahi was first arrested by ACE officials from outside his residence on June 1 in a corruption case. However, the court termed charges against Elahi not “well-founded” and discharged him.

Soon after his discharge, Elahi was taken into custody again by anti-corruption officials in two cases — registered in Gujranwala — accusing him of causing a loss of Rs100 million to the national exchequer and receiving kickbacks during his time as Punjab chief executive.

On Saturday, Elahi was produced before Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Afzal’s court in Gujranwala. After the arguments from the ACE and Elahi’s lawyers, the court discharged the PTI president in both cases and ordered his immediate release if he was not required in any other case.

But the PTI president was arrested yet again eluded of his liberty and arrested for “illegal recruitments” in the Punjab Assembly.

ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha said Elahi had been discharged in two corruption cases on “technical grounds” by the judicial magistrate Gujranwala that there was no mechanism to arrest a chief minister.

“The ACE has observed all legal and codal formalities for initiation of the inquiry and subsequent arrest of the former chief minister. There was no violation of any law or rules. The ACE will file an appeal against the judgment to discharge the accused as there is strong evidence of corruption in the project against him,” Chattha added.