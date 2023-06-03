DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2023

Three Israeli soldiers and gunman killed near Egypt border: military

Reuters Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 06:19pm

Israel’s military said three of its soldiers and a gunman were killed near the border with Egypt on Saturday, and a military spokesperson said a group had infiltrated the frontier leading to a firefight.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were shot and killed near the border early on Saturday. It said the gunman and a third Israeli soldier were killed in a confrontation inside Israeli territory hours later.

Egyptian sources said a group of armed men, possibly smugglers, had shot at an Israeli security cordon leading to an exchange of fire.

Another Israeli military spokesperson said the two soldiers had been shot while on duty early on Saturday and their bodies were found later.

The Israeli military later identified an infiltration into Israeli territory and its forces were fired on, leading to a gunfight in which the gunman and the third Israeli soldier were killed, it said.

Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...
Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...