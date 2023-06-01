DAWN.COM Logo

Top ICC officials tip Pakistan cricket to reach ‘another level’

Imran Siddique Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 06:29pm
<p>International Cricket Council Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice. — Photo courtesy ICC</p>

Greg Barclay, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) tipped Pakistan cricket to reach “another level” citing “great facilities” and ability to host international cricket.

Barclay and ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice are on a two-day tour of Pakistan to hold meetings with the PCB’s interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi and other top officials.

Dawn understands the top ICC officials were invited by Sethi to visit the country on the sidelines of the global cricket governing body’s meeting in Dubai last month.

“The cricket facilities in Pakistan and the cricket programmes are great and now that international cricket has returned to Pakistan … I think we’ll see Pakistan cricket reach another level for both men and women,” Barclay said in a video shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter account.

“PCB is [now] able to successfully deliver bilateral arrangements at home,” he added.

During the pre-arranged visit, Barclay and Allardice met Sethi, and other PCB officials, and discussed wide-ranging matters of mutual interest around cricket, including the game’s promotion, growth, and development.

Outside the PCB headquarters, Barclay and Allardice visited the National Cricket Academy, Lahore Fort, Lahore Museum, Safe City Project, and Minar-e-Pakistan.

“I think the future for Pakistan in terms of female participation and international successes is going to be huge in terms of potential,” added Barclay.

Sethi, who is also an ICC director, thanked the duo for the opportunity to exchange views and ideas on the global cricket ecosystem.

“The PCB looks forward to continuing our discussions and working closely with the ICC to put together global strategies and plans that are not only in the best interest of all its members but also achieve the common objective of growing and developing the game by attracting new audiences,” the PCB chairman said.

