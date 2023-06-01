DAWN.COM Logo

5 dead, 3 injured in explosion inside house in Punjab’s Kot Addu: police

Muhammad Ali Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 01:18pm
<p>Residents gather near a house in Punjab’s Kot Addu where a blast took place, killing at least five people on Thursday. — Photo provided by author</p>

Residents gather near a house in Punjab's Kot Addu where a blast took place, killing at least five people on Thursday. — Photo provided by author

<p>Rescue 1122 officials conduct rescue efforts at near a house in Punjab’s Kot Addu, where a blast took place, killing at least five people on Thursday. — Photo provided by author</p>

Rescue 1122 officials conduct rescue efforts at near a house in Punjab's Kot Addu, where a blast took place, killing at least five people on Thursday. — Photo provided by author

At least five people died and three others were wounded on Thursday in an explosion inside a house in the Daira Din Panah area of Punjab’s Kot Addu district, the police said.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, while confirming the incident, told Dawn.com that all of the deceased individuals belonged to the same family, which used to deal in selling junk.

He added that the family was sorting out junk materials when suddenly an explosion occurred.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the deceased included two women, two men and a girl. The wounded persons and bodies have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

DPO Haider further said that an investigation into the explosion was underway to determine its nature.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences over the loss of lives and sought a report on the incident from Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar.

