Danish PM delivers speech partly written by AI

AFP Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 08:22am

COPENHAGEN: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday delivered a speech to parliament partly written using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to highlight the revolutionary aspects and risks of AI.

The head of the Danish government was giving a traditional speech as parliament gets ready to close for the summer.

“What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human for that matter”, Frederiksen suddenly said part-way into her speech to legislators, explaining it was written by ChatGPT.

“Even if it didn’t always hit the nail on the head, both in terms of the details of the government’s work programme and punctuation... it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of”, the leader added.

ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts.

The programme’s wild success sparked a gold rush with billions of dollars of investment into the field, but critics and insiders have raised the alarm.

Common worries include the possibility that chatbots could flood the web with disinformation, that biased algorithms will churn out racist material, or that AI-powered automation could lay waste to entire industries.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023

