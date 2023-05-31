DAWN.COM Logo

2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 07:05pm

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of North Waziristan’s Dossali, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the operation, an intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists,” it said.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists who were “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens”.

It added that sanitisation of the area was underway to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Last week, at least 22 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a convoy in Dera Ismail Khan’s Chehkan area, within the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) [ended][2] its ceasefire with the government in November.

In his maiden press briefing last month, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that at least 293 people were martyred and 521 were injured in 436 terrorist incidents over the past year.

In KP, 192 people were martyred in 219 terror activities, while 80 people lost lives in 206 incidents in Balochistan, 14 people in five attacks in Punjab, and seven in six terrorism incidents across Sindh.

He had said that the army and law enforcement agencies carried out 8,269 intelligence-based operations during the previous year in which 1,378 suspected terrorists were apprehended and 157 were killed.

The DG ISPR had also said that overall 137 security personnel were martyred and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in the ongoing year.

