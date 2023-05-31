DAWN.COM Logo

Five injured as gas leak blast flattens house in Kohat

Our Correspondent Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 10:09am
KOHAT: Five members of a family, including children, received serious burn and bone injuries when a huge blast caused by a gas leak destroyed their house in the College Town on Rawalpindi Road here on Tuesday, Rescue 1122 officials and residents said.

The injured persons were referred to Peshawar due to the absence of a burns ward at the KDA hospital.

Due to the intensity of the blast, the walls and roof of the house collapsed, a local resident, Naeem said, adding the family had only shifted to the house on Monday night.

“They did not know that there had been gas leakage, and as soon as a woman lit up a stove to prepare breakfast on Tuesday morning, there was a huge blast, bringing down roof and walls and burying the family members under the rubble.

The victims were pulled out by the volunteers.

A rescue team shifted Vaqas alias Vicky, 35, his wife, 34, sons, Jehanzeb, 3, and Rehan Hamayun, 13, to the KDA hospital. Later, doctors referred them to a hospital in Peshawar due to their critical condition.

